Pigeoncoin (PGN) One Day Volume Tops $23,126.00

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $171,062.03 and $23,126.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,729.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00024976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00171855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00281953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00753760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.20 or 0.00604166 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00262727 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency which will work as part of a secured communications platform. With seamless payments and fully verified participants, all data and transactions will be kept secure between trusted parties.Pigeon Communicator will secure messaging using private key encryption on user's device. Data will be stored privately and anonymously on distributed datanodes around the world until autodestructed.Messages stored on PGN Datanodes will be autodestructed after a set period of time: ASAP, after a day, week, month, year. Even if someone else comes into possession of the user's private key, there is no possible way to restore once deleted messages.(PGN) is run by miners who validate transactions on blockchain, secure the network and mint new coins. 95% of block reward goes to miners, 5% to PGN dev fund.Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm, a message carrier and native token of Pigeon Communicator. Pigeoncoin is blockchain based, decentralized, permissionless and trustless PoW coin with halvenings and max cap of 21B PGN. Pigeoncoins can be mined using GPU or bought at several cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

