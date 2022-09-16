Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Announces Dividend of $0.26

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2585 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PNGAY opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.53. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

