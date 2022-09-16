Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Announces Dividend of $0.26

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2585 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PNGAY opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.53. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (PNGAY)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.