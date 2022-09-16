Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Short Interest Down 19.6% in August

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 405,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.13. 922,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,462. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

