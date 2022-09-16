Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after buying an additional 989,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% in the first quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 477,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

