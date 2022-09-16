Piper Sandler Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $190.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $189.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $160.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.75 and a 200 day moving average of $160.21. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

