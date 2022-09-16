Piper Sandler Cuts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $108.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XOM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.69.

NYSE XOM opened at $94.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $395.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

