Piper Sandler Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $113.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.79.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $81.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average of $88.30. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

