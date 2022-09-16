PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $28.04

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $28.72. PLDT shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 118 shares.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

PLDT Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32.

PLDT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.81. PLDT’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PLDT by 653.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 35.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PLDT by 1,869.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

