PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $28.04

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $28.72. PLDT shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 118 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Bank of America upgraded PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.
PLDT Stock Up 3.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32.
PLDT Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PLDT by 653.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 35.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PLDT by 1,869.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PLDT
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLDT (PHI)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.