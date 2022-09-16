Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 1.3 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,966. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $815.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,947,000 after purchasing an additional 231,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 102,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 495,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

