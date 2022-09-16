PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,923. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,772,000 after acquiring an additional 111,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after purchasing an additional 48,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132,604 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

