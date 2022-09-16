Portion Price Down 57.8% Over Last 7 Days (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Portion has a market capitalization of $417,320.79 and approximately $43.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Portion has traded 57.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,987.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00058462 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005467 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064458 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077681 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2021. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

Portion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

