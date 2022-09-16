Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Short Interest Up 95.5% in August

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the August 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Powerlong Real Estate Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PWLNF remained flat at 0.62 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares. Powerlong Real Estate has a twelve month low of 0.62 and a twelve month high of 0.62.

About Powerlong Real Estate

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of commercial properties. It operates its business through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management, and Other Property Development Related Services. The Property Development segment is responsible to the different phases of property development.

