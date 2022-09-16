Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Short Interest Update

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the August 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,786.0 days.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of PWZYF traded down 0.25 on Friday, reaching 6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 7.14. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 12-month low of 6.00 and a 12-month high of 10.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWZYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen from 49.25 to 46.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

