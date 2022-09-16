Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 7,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 978,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen Stock Down 8.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $518.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Insider Activity at Precigen

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 108.85% and a negative net margin of 113.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Precigen news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian acquired 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,855.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,145.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen

(Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.