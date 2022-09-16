Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Director Acquires 37,002.00 in Stock

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Rating) Director Charles Louis Riopel acquired 22,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 1.68 per share, for a total transaction of 37,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,388,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,333,484.72.
Premium Nickel Resources Trading Down 11.5 %
Shares of CVE:PNRL opened at 1.61 on Friday. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of 1.55 and a 1-year high of 2.60.
About Premium Nickel Resources
