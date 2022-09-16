Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Director Acquires 37,002.00 in Stock

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Rating) Director Charles Louis Riopel acquired 22,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 1.68 per share, for a total transaction of 37,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,388,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,333,484.72.

Premium Nickel Resources Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of CVE:PNRL opened at 1.61 on Friday. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of 1.55 and a 1-year high of 2.60.

North American Nickel Inc engages in the exploration and development of nickel-copper-cobalt resources. It focuses on developing the Selebi Project, which covers an area of 11,504 hectares located near the town of Selebi Phikwe, Botswana. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

