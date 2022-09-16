Private Asset Management Inc. Has $17.75 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $257.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

