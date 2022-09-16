ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,698,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,961,000.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:EQRR traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,825. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $56.87.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.368 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd.

