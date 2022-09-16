ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Trading Down 1%

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.45 and last traded at $56.44. Approximately 280,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 665,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.01.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the first quarter worth $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 647.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 137.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.