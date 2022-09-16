PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,029 shares during the period. PTC accounts for approximately 0.9% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 1.08% of PTC worth $134,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,426,000 after acquiring an additional 238,059 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,019 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,378,000 after acquiring an additional 170,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PTC by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,329,000 after buying an additional 2,530,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,037. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,100 shares of company stock worth $32,925,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

