Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.50. 38,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of -33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

