Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,889 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after buying an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,253 shares of company stock worth $6,550,960 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

NYSE:EW traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.53. 45,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,818. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

