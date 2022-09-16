Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 9,847 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $185.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,080. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

