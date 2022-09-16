Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 3.1% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.45% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $49,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,580,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 29,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,059,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 91,498.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,116,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,926 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $52.62. 4,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,880. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.53.

