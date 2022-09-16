Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.99 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,393 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $95,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,743. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

