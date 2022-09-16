Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 1.4% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $21,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,497. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92.

