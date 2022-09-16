Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 8,356 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,553. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.