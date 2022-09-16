Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,833 Shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of iShares MSCI BIC ETF worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 209.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 114,114 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 61,631 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 1,685.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Price Performance

BKF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.04. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,265. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

