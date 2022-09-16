Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 758 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,502. The company has a 50-day moving average of $419.11 and a 200-day moving average of $432.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

