PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Trading 1.2% Higher

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $29.39. 203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.
