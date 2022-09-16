PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Trading 1.2% Higher

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $29.39. 203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

PureTech Health Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

About PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

Read More

