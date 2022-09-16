Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Up 48.8% in August

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,654,300 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the August 15th total of 1,111,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,135.8 days.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Shares of QBCRF remained flat at $20.47 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QBCRF shares. National Bank Financial raised Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. National Bankshares raised Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$32.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

