Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) COO David P. Sweitzer Sells 6,959 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 6,959 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $51,983.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Quest Resource Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of QRHC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 141,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,643. The company has a market capitalization of $149.49 million, a PE ratio of -106.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Quest Resource Company Profile
Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quest Resource (QRHC)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.