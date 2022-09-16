Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) COO David P. Sweitzer Sells 6,959 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 6,959 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $51,983.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Quest Resource Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of QRHC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 141,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,643. The company has a market capitalization of $149.49 million, a PE ratio of -106.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in Quest Resource by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after buying an additional 355,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Quest Resource by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quest Resource by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Resource by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 54,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Quest Resource by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 298,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

