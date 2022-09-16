Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

Ramsay Health Care stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. Ramsay Health Care has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.0745 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ramsay Health Care

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

