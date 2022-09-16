Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANIGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,100 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the August 15th total of 351,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ:RANI traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 89,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,141. The stock has a market cap of $436.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RANI. HC Wainwright began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Mir A. Imran sold 80,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $853,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lasry Marc bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $848,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $6,498,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

