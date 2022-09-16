Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.76

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPDGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.76 and last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 2068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Rapid7 Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.62.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 553,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,104,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

