Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.76

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.76 and last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 2068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.62.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 553,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,104,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.