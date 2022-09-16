Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.51. 30,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,169,583. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.44. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $91.55.
