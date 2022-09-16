Raub Brock Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 249,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,472,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,928,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 518,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.94. 20,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,985. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.92 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.13.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.