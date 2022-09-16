Raub Brock Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,487,736. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

