Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 10,035 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up approximately 3.3% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $17,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 42,994 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,914,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,864,000 after purchasing an additional 382,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.21. 39,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,923. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Mizuho cut their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

