Razor Network Market Cap Reaches $3.35 Million (RAZOR)

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Razor Network has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $269,535.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010264 BTC.

UnoRe (UNORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ThePiggyGarden (TPG) traded down 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lathaan (LTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Greenheart CBD (CBD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cyder Coin (CYDER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Babes and Nerds (BANC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,245,504 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Razor Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently.Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network.The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks.Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed”

