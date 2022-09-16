Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 1,021 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 444,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,020,000 after purchasing an additional 108,187 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $3,771,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 53,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $75.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,738,520. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.58. The company has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.