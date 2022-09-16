Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 2,109 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,479 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TJX traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 119,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,066. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

