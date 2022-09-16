Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 607 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.6% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.45. 55,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,749. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.91 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $520.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

