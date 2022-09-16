Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 346,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.6 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

NYSE NOC traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $482.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,618. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $497.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $474.99 and a 200-day moving average of $463.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

