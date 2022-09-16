Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $750.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.15.

REGN stock opened at $705.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $754.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $614.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.85. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

