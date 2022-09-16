REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGNX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $26.93 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $130,003.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,821.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,132 shares of company stock valued at $277,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 320.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 21.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 128.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 50,885 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 253.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 102,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after buying an additional 147,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

