Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given New $50.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RLAY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.24. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,008 shares of company stock worth $2,756,734 over the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,780,000 after purchasing an additional 300,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 4,068,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,321 shares in the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.