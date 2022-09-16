Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 444,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,893,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Relief Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS RLFTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. 929,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,045. Relief Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

About Relief Therapeutics

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity or efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

