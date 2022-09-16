Renault (EPA:RNO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.32

Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €25.32 ($25.84) and traded as high as €30.72 ($31.35). Renault shares last traded at €29.70 ($30.31), with a volume of 1,709,511 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNO. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, June 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.32.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

