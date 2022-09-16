ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Price Up 2.2%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 10,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 567,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.
ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
