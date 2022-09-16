Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.91.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

RENT stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Rent the Runway has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 227.75% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,744 shares of company stock valued at $80,913. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 19.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

